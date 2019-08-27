Democrats seek to exploit farmers' pain over Trump policies

On the campaign trail this past week, Democratic candidates accused the Republican president of hurting American workers and farmers and stoking a possible recession.

The sparsely populated rural America has remained loyal to Trump even as farmers from Wisconsin to Pennsylvania to Iowa have suffered from his tariff war with China, Presstv Reported.

Democrats seeking to face Trump in the November 2020 election are pointing to farmers growing pain from plunging crops prices and unsold agricultural products iduring what is now more than a year-long trade war with China.

Farmers and ethanol producers are also upset with the Trump administration's latest decision to allow more oil refiners to skirt biofuel laws and use less corn-based ethanol.

Many of the more than 20 Democratic presidential candidates, including former Vice President Joe Biden and US Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, have emphasized the economic damage caused by Trump's trade war and biofuel waivers.

At various campaign stops in Iowa since June, Biden has said the trade war was "crushing" American farmers.

“How many farmers across this state, across this nation, have to face the prospect of losing everything, losing their farm because of these tariffs?” Biden said in Warren County, Iowa, last week.

Beijing announced extra tariffs last week on soybeans and other key US agricultural exports, giving Democrats more ammunition to attack Trump.

Even a small erosion in Trump’s support among rural voters could make a difference in battleground states like Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan, where Trump won by razor-thin margins in 2016, Democratic strategists say.