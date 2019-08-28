RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0458 GMT August 28, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 257936
Published: 0732 GMT August 28, 2019

Russian firm sues Boeing over Max jet

Russian firm sues Boeing over Max jet
In this April 26 file photo a worker walks past a Boeing 737 Max 8 airplane at Boeing's assembly facility in Renton, Washington. A Russian aircraft leasing company is suing the US aircraft maker, accusing it of hiding defects in the plane that has been grounded after two deadly crashes. (TED S. WARREN/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

A Russian aircraft leasing company that ordered 35 Boeing Max jets is suing the US aircraft maker, accusing it of hiding defects in the plane that has been grounded after two deadly crashes.

The Miami-based lawyer for the leasing company said it is the first lawsuit filed against Boeing by a Max customer. He said he is talking to other companies about joining the case, cbc.ca reported.

The lawsuit on behalf of Avia Capital Services was filed in state court in Illinois, where Boeing is based. It claims that Boeing committed fraud and breach of contract and was negligent in how it designed and built the plane and convinced the Federal Aviation Administration to approve it.

A spokesman for Boeing declined to comment, citing pending litigation.

Nearly 400 Max jets that were being flown by airlines around the world have been grounded since March, shortly after the second of two crashes that together killed 346 people.

Avia ordered Max jets in 2012 and was originally set to begin receiving them this year, but the deliveries were delayed.

The company is seeking damages of at least $115 million US, which attorney Steven Marks said included a $40 million deposit and $75 million in lost profit, plus punitive damages.

Marks, who also represents families of passengers who were killed in the two crashes, said he has talked to "several" other Max customers and expects some to join the Avia lawsuit. None are US companies, he said.

Executives for Southwest, American and United have stood by Boeing through the Max ordeal.

Boeing lost $3 billion in the second quarter after taking a $4.9 billion after-tax charge to cover future costs of compensating airlines and other Max customers. Boeing is working to upgrade flight-control software implicated in the crashes, and expects the plane to be cleared to fly in November.

 

   
KeyWords
Russia
Boeing
Max
jet
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0720 sec