Iran boasts high position in infertility treatment

Health Desk

Iran boasts positive position in producing and applying reproductive biomedicine, treatment of infertility, stem cells and biotechnology, said the head of the 20th Royan International Congress.

Speaking at inaugural ceremony at Razi International Conference Center in Tehran on Wednesday, Dr. Abdolhossein Shahverdi added that online scientific network of reproductive biomedicine and stem cells has been launched at Royan Institute, IRNA reported.

He also said that the congress is a venue for Iranian researchers to exchange scientific data and gain experience.

This year, 503 articles have been sent to the secretariat of the congress, of which 68 were admitted, he added.

He continued that 18 researchers from Australia, Italy, the US, Belgium, Russia, Germany, France, Denmark, Norway and Sweden have taken part in the event.

“We have 10 workshops on the sidelines of the speeches and scientific programs,” he added.

The ongoing congress will run until August 30.

Royan Institute is an Iranian clinical, research and educational institute dedicated to biomedical, translational and clinical researches, stem cell research and infertility treatment.