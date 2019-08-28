ASU working to save Hawaiian coral reefs during onset of new ocean heatwave

July ended with the hottest recorded average temperature since people have been making daily readings. A huge chunk of Greenland has melted, Arctic seas have opened, and the diversity of life on Earth is threatened.

Now, the effects are spreading across the Hawaiian Islands, with some of the most unique and abundant life under peril due to a massive ocean heatwave that is approaching the region, phys.org reported.

According to NOAA scientist Jamison Gove, "Ocean temperatures are extremely warm right now across Hawaii, about 3°F warmer than what we typically experience in mid-August. If the ocean continues to warm even further as projected, we are likely to witness severe and widespread coral bleaching across the Islands."

This event is coming a mere four years after the unprecedented bleaching event of 2015. Just as the Hawaiian coral reefs were showing remarkable resiliency and making a recovery, they are faced with yet another massive bleaching event.

Coral bleaching is a change from normal coloration of browns, yellows and greens to a nearly white color. This change occurs when corals are stressed by environmental changes, especially temperature increases. Although corals can recover from moderate levels of heat, if the heatwave is prolonged, they will die.

But scientists said that reducing secondary stress on corals during these ocean heatwaves can improve the chances of coral survival.

According to Division of Aquatic Resources (DAR) Administrator Brian Neilson, "We know this bleaching event is coming, and it's probably going to be worse than the one we experienced a couple of years ago, when West Hawaii experienced a 50 percent mortality rate and Maui experience 20-30 percent mortality rates on DAR fixed monitoring sites. We're asking for everyone's help in trying to be proactive, and minimize any additional stress put on coral."

As part of its sustainability commitment to help preserve life on Earth, ASU is leading the effort to help Hawaii save the reefs by providing real-time monitoring in support of DAR's efforts.

"The work that the team is doing here, in cooperation with DAR, is the first time that real-time monitoring of a bleaching event is being integrated with real-time management at a massive geographic scale," said Greg Asner, who directs the new ASU Center for Global Discovery and Conservation Science.

Their suite of technology, including the ASU Global Airborne Observatory and the ASU Planet satellite program, has extensively mapped the state of coral reef health before the warming event. Now, the team's 24/7 efforts are monitoring the warming ocean's impact on coral reefs through space satellite imaging, mapping from the air, and measurements on the ocean floor.

The ASU team rapidly developed and launched a new website that boasts an enormous amount of hidden technology, including more than 100 Planet Inc. satellites, the world's first map of live corals from the ASU Global Airborne Observatory, advanced artificial intelligence, citizen and expert crowd sourcing from the field, and thousands of CPUs at ASU and in the Google Cloud.

"A ground-breaking combination of technologies, paired with enormously talented people in my Center at ASU are making this possible", said Asner.