Iran to restore oil output to pre-sanctions level within three days: Zanganeh

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said that the country’s oil output can be restored to pre-sanctions’ volume three days after limitations are removed.

“In case sanctions on Iran’s oil exports are lifted, we would restore oil production to pre-sanctions level in three days,” Zanganeh said, Mehr News Agency reported.

He ruled out the idea that US sanctions have badly hurt the country’s production and exports capacity, saying the output would be back to normal very quickly once the US bans are removed.

Iranian authorities insist sales through unconventional channels have continued over the past months, despite Washington’s unilateral sanctions imposed in November and tightened in May.

Reports earlier on Tuesday suggested that China, Iran’s main buyer of oil before the sanctions, had imported eight percent more of Iran’s crude in July this year.

Zanganeh said on Tuesday that output of petrochemical products in Iran had doubled compared to 2013, adding that the country would exceed a target of 100 million tons a year of output of refined products in 2021.