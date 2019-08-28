CAO says Iran's airports operated over 1.6m flights in two years

Iran's airports operated more than 1.6 million flights during past two years, having transported 130 million passengers and 1.2 million kg of luggage, said a Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) official.

Reza Ja’farzadeh, the head of public relations in CAO, disclosed the statistics of air transportation in Iran in the past two years in an interview with the Trend News Agency.

"In total, 1,630,221 flights arrived and departed in the country's airports transferring 130,348,259 domestic and foreign passengers during past two years," he said.

The official noted that 495,765 flights were operated and 61,562,246 passengers were transported in the aviation sector in 2017.

"In 2018, 427,803 flights transported 51,674,813 passengers. From the beginning of the current Iranian year [March 21, 2019] till June 22, 139,662 flights were operated, which carried 17,111,200 passengers and 875,363 kg of luggage," he added.

"Currently, there are 52 airports in Iran, nine of which are international airports, 30 are border airports and five airports belong to Iran free economic zones and the Oil Ministry," he said.

In June, President Hassan Rouhani officially inaugurated Salaam Terminal-Gallery of Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA) of Tehran.

Salaam Terminal-Gallery, with an annual capacity of five million passengers, has been mostly designed and constructed by Iranian engineers.

It also showcases the works of several well-known Iranian artists.

“Employing local workforce, technology and materials helped us save at least $3 million in the construction process,” said Ali Rostami, the CEO of Imam Khomeini Airport City on June 18.

Imam Khomeini International Airport registered 47,446 takeoffs and landings in the last Iranian fiscal year that ended March 20, 2019.