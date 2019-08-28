Lavrov: Russia to promote initiatives to defuse Iran deal crisis

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said his country will promote initiatives aimed at overcoming the crisis over the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

The top Russian diplomat insisted that the proposed ways to settle the conflict should be acceptable to all parties to the deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), TASS reported.

Addressing reporters on Wednesday, Lavrov said President Vladimir Putin has met with his French counterpart to discuss a way out of the crisis over the Iran nuclear deal and endorsed Macron’s initiatives.

French President Emmanuel Macron suggested earlier this month either softening sanctions on Iran or creating a compensation system to improve the living conditions of Iranians.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said his country was ready to cooperate with France on the proposals.

French diplomats have raised the idea of US waivers on sanctions affecting Iranian oil exports to India and China, or a new credit line for Tehran that could help the struggling economy.

On Friday, Zarif said he had held “constructive” negotiations with President Macron on ways to salvage the nuclear deal without the US.

In a post on Twitter, he said “despite US efforts to destroy diplomacy,” he met Macron, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and had interviews with the media in Paris.

“President Macron made some suggestions last week to President Rouhani, and we believe they are moving in the right direction, although we are not definitely there yet,” Zarif said.

Macron has been seeking to roll back some of the US measures imposed as part of Trump’s campaign of “maximum pressure” on Iran, which insists its nuclear program is peaceful.

Lavrov said that Putin backed “Macron's proposal aimed at reviving the JCPOA and all agreements stipulated by it."

"As regards the initiatives of the French leadership on overcoming the crisis around the JCPOA, President Putin and President Macron had a detailed discussion in Bregancon a week ago,” he added.

The Russian diplomat refrained from commenting on specific steps but noted that they were likely to succeed if accepted by all parties to the JCPOA, including Tehran itself.

"We will be ready to assist in achieving such results," Lavrov added.

Iran and the United States, have been at loggerheads since last year when President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from the deal under which the Islamic Republic agreed to rein in its nuclear activities in return for an easing of sanctions.

Tehran has repeatedly demanded that the European signatories to the agreement shield it from US sanctions.

Twelve months on from the US pullout, Iran began reducing its commitments by surpassing a uranium enrichment cap and exceeding a limit on its reserves.

The situation has threatened to spiral out of control, with ships attacked in the Persian Gulf, a US drone downed and oil tankers seized.

During his visit to France, Zarif told AFP in an interview that he was pleased with Macron’s efforts to defuse the crisis.

On Saturday, Bloomberg reported citing its own source that Macron had outlined his proposal regarding Iran’s return to compliance with its obligations under the JCPOA at a meeting with Trump. According to the French leader, Tehran should be allowed to sell certain volumes of oil in return for a number of liabilities. Specifically, Iran will have to abide by the JCPOA, look for ways of reducing tensions in the Persian Gulf. Bloomberg noted that Macron had also discussed the proposal with Zarif during their meeting in Paris.

FMs to meet

--------------

The RIA news agency quoted the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman as saying on Wednesday that Lavrov and Zarif will meet in Moscow on September 2 for talks on the situation in the Persian Gulf region.

Maria Zakharova said the ministers will discuss their countries' bilateral relations, as well as exchange views on regional issues including the Iran nuclear deal.

TASS, Sputnik and Reuters contributed to the story.