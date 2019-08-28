RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0455 GMT August 28, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 257965
Published: 0328 GMT August 28, 2019

Rouhani calls for unity to thwart enemies’ plot

Rouhani calls for unity to thwart enemies’ plot
president.ir

International Desk

President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday Iran can overcome the enemies’ conspiracy through unity, patience and resistance as the country is facing an economic war imposed by the United States.

Rouhani said, “We need to unite to fight and win the economic war the US has launched against Iran.”

He made the remarks in his address to the 15th Shahid Rajaei Conference held in Tehran. 

Tensions between Tehran and Washington have heightened since US President Donald Trump pulled out of a 2015 nuclear deal with six world powers in May 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

The United States imposed the sanctions targeting the oil, energy, banking, metal and shipping industries last year after withdrawing from the landmark nuclear agreement that had given Iran sanctions relief.

In May, the US added sanctions to iron, steel, aluminum and copper industries and revoked waivers that had allowed Iran to ship to China and Syria. In June, the Trump administration hit the country with even more sanctions.

The other signatories — Russia, France, China, Germany and Britain — have remained in the accord and avoided reimposing sanctions they had lifted. However, severe restrictions imposed by the US on Iran’s banking and financial institutions have made it difficult for the international community to do business with Iran.

 

 

   
KeyWords
Rouhani
Iran
thwart
plot
enemies
Iran Daily
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1006 sec