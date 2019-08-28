Rouhani calls for unity to thwart enemies’ plot

International Desk

President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday Iran can overcome the enemies’ conspiracy through unity, patience and resistance as the country is facing an economic war imposed by the United States.

Rouhani said, “We need to unite to fight and win the economic war the US has launched against Iran.”

He made the remarks in his address to the 15th Shahid Rajaei Conference held in Tehran.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington have heightened since US President Donald Trump pulled out of a 2015 nuclear deal with six world powers in May 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

The United States imposed the sanctions targeting the oil, energy, banking, metal and shipping industries last year after withdrawing from the landmark nuclear agreement that had given Iran sanctions relief.

In May, the US added sanctions to iron, steel, aluminum and copper industries and revoked waivers that had allowed Iran to ship to China and Syria. In June, the Trump administration hit the country with even more sanctions.

The other signatories — Russia, France, China, Germany and Britain — have remained in the accord and avoided reimposing sanctions they had lifted. However, severe restrictions imposed by the US on Iran’s banking and financial institutions have made it difficult for the international community to do business with Iran.