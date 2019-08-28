RSS
Archaeologists unearth 227 bodies of sacrificed children in Peru

In the biggest ever discovery of sacrificed children, archaeologists unearthed 227 bodies in Peru. According to them, the site belonged to people of the pre-Columbian Chimu culture.

The site has been identified as Huanchaco, a beachside tourist town north of the capital Lima. "This is the biggest site where the remains of sacrificed children have been found. They were sacrificed to appease the El Nino phenomenon, thehansindia.com reported.

It's uncontrollable, this thing with the children. Wherever you dig, there's another one," chief archaeologist Feren Castillo told the media.

The remains were found in a position facing the sea. Some still had skin and hair. Huanchaco was a site where many child sacrifices took place between 1,200 and 1,400.

 

 

   
