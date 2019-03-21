Kasich: I don't see a path to beat Trump right now

In an interview on Wednesday with CNN, Kasich said that while he doesn't see a path right now, "that doesn't mean there wouldn't be a path down the road."

"But right now, I don't see it," he stressed, Presstv Reported.

During the 2016 Republican primary, Trump and Kasich often clashed with each other, but then Trump asked him to drop out of the contest, which he eventually did.

Later on, Trump hinted that Kasich might end up serving as vice president for him, but the billionaire instead chose Mike Pence as his running mate.

Trump had previously attacked the governor over the fashion in which he eats, which he described as “disgusting.”

"Did you see him? He has a news conference all the time when he's eating. I have never seen a human being eat in such a disgusting fashion," Trump said during a rally in Rhode Island.

Kasich has been floated as a potential challenger to Trump's re-election campaign. Two major Republican candidates -- former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld and former Rep. Joe Walsh (Ill.) -- have entered the race so far.

Trump enjoys strong approval ratings within his party and the Republican National Committee has already expressed its “undivided support” for Trump as its 2020 nominee.

According to a report, Trump could sail to victory in the 2020 presidential election.

Strong economic figures and the advantage of his incumbency could provide him a second term in the White House, according to a report by Politico that cited the models, which have consistently predicted winners and losers in US presidential elections.

Trump’s re-election could also be propelled by low gas prices and unemployment numbers, as well as rising wages and other increasing growth rates.

Still, the president’s prospects could suffer if the economy slows and unemployment rates begin to tick upwards, according to the models.