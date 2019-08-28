Yemeni forces launch separate drone attacks on army bases in southern Saudi Arabia

Brigadier General Yahya Saree said unmanned aerial vehicles struck with great precision a newly-constructed army base in Jizan, located 967 kilometers southwest of the capital Riyadh, on Wednesday afternoon, killing and injuring several Saudi soldiers and Saudi-backed militiamen militiamen loyal to Yemen's former president, Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, in the process, Presstv Reported.

Qasef-2K combat drones also struck a strategic military base in Najran, situated 844 kilometers (524 miles) south of Riyadh, leaving a number of Saudi soldiers and their mercenaries killed and injured.

Saree said retaliatory attacks will continue as long as the Riyadh regime continues its military aggression, siege and relentless raids against Yemen.

The developments came only a day after Yemeni forces and their allies targeted King Khalid Air Base, which lies 884 kilometers south of Riyadh, with Qasef-2K drones.

Also on Wednesday, Saudi fighter jets carried out a dozen airstrikes against the Kitaf wa al-Boqe'e district in Yemen’s mountainous northwestern province of Sa’ada.

There were no immediate reports of casualties and the extent of damage caused.

A civilian also lost his life after Saudi border guards opened fire on an area in the Monabbih district of Sa’ada.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched a devastating campaign against Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi back to power and crushing the Houthi Ansarullah movement.

The US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization, estimates that the war has claimed more than 91,000 over the past four and a half years

The war has also taken a heavy toll on the country’s infrastructure, destroying hospitals, schools, and factories. The UN says over 24 million Yemenis are in dire need of humanitarian aid, including 10 million suffering from extreme levels of hunger.