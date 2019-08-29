‘The Trump wall is cracking’: Myles Hoenig

Hoenig, a former Green Party candidate for Congress, made the remarks in an interview with Press TV on Wednesday while commenting on a statement by Kasich who said that he does not see a path to beat Trump in the 2020 Republican primary, Presstv Reported.

In an interview on Wednesday with CNN, Kasich said that while he doesn't see a path right now, "that doesn't mean there wouldn't be a path down the road."

"But right now, I don't see it," he stressed.

Kasich has been floated as a potential challenger to Trump's re-election campaign. Two major Republican candidates -- former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld and former Rep. Joe Walsh (Ill.) -- have entered the race so far.

Trump enjoys strong approval ratings within his party and the Republican National Committee has already expressed its “undivided support” for Trump as its 2020 nominee.

“Right now Donald Trump has a stranglehold on the Republican Party, and for it to distance itself from him would cause irreparable harm to the party establishment, especially its finances. Kasich sees a possibility of a future, viable threat to Trump’s candidacy, but not now,” Hoenig said.

“With the two announced challengers, Walsh and Weld, you see a wide spectrum of opposition within the party. Walsh is much like Trump in that his policies are extreme right wing but Weld is a Republican who has won the governorship in the Democratic state of Massachusetts, much like Hogan has won in Maryland, but has announced he won’t challenge Trump. All 3 candidates have something to offer the Republican base,” he added.

“Trump has the strongest hand right now. His support is solid, yet small, but large enough for those who actually vote in primaries. Weld could easily take some of the Republicans with a conscience, or at least those who see a Trump nomination as the death knell of the party for the foreseeable future. Walsh would appeal to the same voters for Trump but would not hurt Weld with his base. But Walsh would only be able to attract a small percent of Trump supporters,” he said.

“Everyone is waiting for the next shoe to drop. Trump’s mental state has always been questioned but now it’s becoming more of a main stream media talking point, and even noted Republicans are voicing similar concerns. The Trump wall is cracking and Kasich’s predictions could conceivably come true when the wall comes crumbling down,” the analyst noted.