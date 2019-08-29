Where does the tendency toward violence in British women come from?

News ID: 257979 Published: 0537 GMT August 28, 2019

A society can turn a cute little girl into a monstrous serial killer and this is exactly what is happening in the UK. Newly released data indicate a 73% rise in knife possession by British women and girls and a 10 percent increase, year on year since 2014, in recorded female knife possession offenses.

A society can turn a cute little girl into a monstrous serial killer and this is exactly what is happening in the UK. Newly released data indicate a 73% rise in knife possession by British women and girls and a 10 percent increase, year on year since 2014, in recorded female knife possession offenses.

KeyWords