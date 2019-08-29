RSS
0820 GMT August 29, 2019

News ID: 257981
Published: 0418 GMT August 29, 2019

Iran achieves quantity, quality strength in region

Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday that Islamic Republic of Iran has achieved quantity and quality strength in the region and resistance groups have become stronger.

Addressing closing ceremony of Conference on foreign security and intelligence organization in second step of Revolution, he added that the US policy on Iran is based on maximum pressure, seeking to push it towards collapse or talks under conditions set by Donald Trump, IRNA reported.

"Our policy against the pressures is resistance and maximum  mobilization as Iran's Leader (Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei) said," he reiterated.

The US entered a game after it walked away from the JCPOA that did not yield desirable results for them, but the US has attained quality and quantity strength in the region and resistance groups have grown stronger, he said.

The US failed to achieve its objectives through withdrawal from the deal,  Araghchi said, noting that when the US decided to bring Iran's oil sales down to zero, Iran changed its policy and started to scale down commitments under the deal.

   
