0819 GMT August 29, 2019

News ID: 257986
Published: 0621 GMT August 29, 2019

Iran, Malaysia FMs discuss bilateral cooperation

Iran, Malaysia FMs discuss bilateral cooperation

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Malaysian counterpart Saifuddin Abdullah conferred on issues of mutual interests in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

The two foreign ministers discussed banking, trade and scientific cooperation, the problems of some Iranian nationals residing in Malaysia and an upcoming visit to Iran by the Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohammad, IRNA reported.

They also reviewed the latest regional and international developments, the Muslim world issues and the most important developments concerning Iran nuclear deal.

Zarif arrived in Malaysia on Wednesday evening as the last leg of his East Asian tour which took him to China and Japan.   

   
