Italy's rival parties seal govt. deal to resolve political crisis

Italy has a new government coalition that is set to put an end to a three-week-long political crisis in the European country.

The Five Star Movement and the Democratic Party, which are the country’s two largest parties in parliament, have sealed a government deal after days of intense negotiations aimed at steering the nation out of a grave political crisis and avoiding snap elections, presstv.ir reported.

The crisis had been triggered by the League's leader, Matteo Salvini, on August 8, when he pulled the plug on the coalition government with the Five Star Movement in the hope of forcing Italy to the polls.

Quite unexpectedly, instead, long-time rival parties the Five Star Movement and Democratic Party have agreed on outgoing prime minister Giuseppe Conte to be given a mandate as premier-designate to formally find support for a new administration

Far-right, anti-immigrant Salvini's move to exploit his party’s popularity to bring about snap elections and become prime minister of a fully far-right administration has proven to be counterproductive.

Also, US President Donald Trump said he hoped Giuseppe Conte would be reinstated as prime minister of Italy.

Outgoing Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is expected to be given a second mandate by Italian President Mattarella on Thursday. However, the new government deal could be thwarted by the 5SM members if they reject it on the movement's online platform Rousseau. The online vote that could kill the deal and the new government will be held next week.