Japan's Olympus to buy back 5% stake from Sony

Japanese endoscope maker Olympus Corp (7733.T) said on Thursday it will buy back 68.9 million shares, or a 5.03% stake, from Sony Corp (6758.T).

Sony bought 11.5% of Olympus in 2012, in a much-needed cash injection for the latter after an accounting scandal sent Olympus’ share price plummeting. Sony later halved its stake to finance its own restructuring, Reuters.com reported.