RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0215 GMT August 29, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 257989
Published: 0844 GMT August 29, 2019

Pakistan says it test fires nuclear-capable missile

Pakistan says it test fires nuclear-capable missile

- Pakistan army says it has test fired a 290 km range nuclear-capable ballistic missile to maintain a minimum deterrence level in the subcontinent.

Earlier a report published by a US think-tank had warned that the specter of nuclear war haunts tensions between India and Pakistan, and the disputed territory of Kashmir could provide the spark that lights South Asia’s nuclear fuse, IRNA reported.

Meanwhile Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan during an interview with ‘The New York Times’, has said there are no chances of talks with India in current situation and raised the threat of a military escalation between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

Director General of army’s media wing (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Thursday said Pakistan has successfully carried out night training launch of surface to surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi.

He said the missile is capable of delivering multiple types of warheads up to 290 kilometers.

He added President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have conveyed appreciation to the team and congratulated the nation.

   
KeyWords
Pakistan
test fires
nuclear-capable missile
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0472 sec