FM spox says FDD "encouraging economic terrorism"

Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Thursday that Washington-based Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) is by no means a think tank, but, it is an organization that devises and encourages "economic terrorism" and the US hostile actions every day in disguise of a think tank.

Abbas Mousavi said that the first list of the people working with the foundation will be given to the Judiciary Branch to be added on the sanctions list, according to IRNA.

Mousavi added that the first list consists of people from different nationalities who have effective roles in the foundation’s measures against the Iranian people.

On August 24, Iran put the FDD and its Chief Executive Mark Dubowitz in the list of sanctions for causing damages to the country’s national interests by encouraging the US maximum pressure on Iran.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry wrote in the statement that it put the FDD and its Chief Executive Mark Dubowitz to its list of sanctions over their role in “endangering the Iranian people’s security and vital interests”.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in implementation of the obligations laid down under Note 1 of Article 4 and Note 1 of Article 5 of the 'Law on Countering Violation of Human Rights and Adventurous and Terrorist Activities of the United States in the Region' of August 13, 2017, after coordination with relevant authorities, herewith includes the aforesaid institution and its Chief Executive Mark Dubowitz in the sanctions list specified in the said law; and therefore the above mentioned persons will be subject to legal consequences enumerated in Articles 6 to 8 of the said law,” read the statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs published on August 24.

The ministry stressed that FDD and Dubowitz have effectively damaged the country’s security as well as the vital interests of the Iranian nation.

“...the American institution acting under the deceitful name “The Foundation for Defense of Democracies” – and in particular its Chief Executive Mark Dubowitz – have deliberately and knowingly, through activities such as fabrication and spreading of false information, encouraging, provision of advice, lobbying and smear campaigns, effectively collaborated in designing and implementing the sanctions against Iran and aggravation of their effects, and have been endeavoring, in a proactive and serious manner, towards damaging the security and vital interests of the people of Iran,” the statement said.

The move came after Washington designated Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif for “implementing the agenda of Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei”.

The US reimposed economic sanctions on Iran in August and October 2018 following its withdrawal from the nuclear agreement, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Mark Dubowitz has been heavily using Twitter and other social media to spread the Donald Trump Administration’s propaganda in defense of Washington’s sanctions on the Iranian nation, government and its political system.