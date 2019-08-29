Unelected UK heads hijacking democracy, Parliament

In a straight hijack of UK democracy, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Queen – both unelected figures – have taken it upon themselves to prorogue parliament and sideline MPs over the Brexit agenda.

The nefarious move began Wednesday morning, when Johnson announced that he would limit the time Parliament has to try to prevent Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union without a deal. He got his approval from the Queen later that afternoon, presstv.ir reported.

This unelected duo is playing the current battle as one between parliament and the people. However, in fact, they are ramming home their most-extreme form of Brexit, without limiting the harm it would do to the UK’s economy, security and national standing.

Starting on September 10, days after MPs return to work, Parliament will be suspended for up to five weeks. Which means MPs will be given little time to democratically pass laws against a harsh Brexit, or hold a vote of no confidence against Johnson.

Johnson knows the majority of parliament is against his policy.

There is no legal justification for a complete five-week pause of parliamentary activities ahead of the Queen’s Speech on October 14.

Meanwhile, if the prime minister was confident of popular support, he would have tested this with voters in an election. He is not, however, taking this route either: a recent online petition has gained over 1.3 million signatures in favor of stopping Johnson from proroguing or dissolving Parliament.

The prorogue of parliament by Johnson, and the approval by the Queen, is being condemned as a "constitutional outrage" by the Speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow. The House of Commons will have a slim opportunity next week to pass legislation demanding a delay to the UK’s departure from the European Union.

Meanwhile, Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn, said that his party will put forward legislation to prevent parliament from being suspended.

Under the parliamentary system, Boris Johnson became Prime Minister after securing a majority of votes from the 160,000 members of the Conservative Party, in a country of 66 million people (that’s 0.24 percent of the population), following Prime Minister Theresa May’s resignation.

If Johnson’s plan to suspend parliament succeeds, he is not only setting a dangerous precedent for future leaders, but he forfeits Britain’s right to highlight other countries on their democratic shortcomings.

Remo Newton, Political Commentator