RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0215 GMT August 29, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 257995
Published: 1144 GMT August 29, 2019

Iran's FM Zarif meets Iranian nationals in Kualal Lumpur

Iran's FM Zarif meets Iranian nationals in Kualal Lumpur

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, on the last leg of his Asian tour taking him to Malaysia, met on Thursday with Iranian nationals residing in Malaysia as part of his agenda in the Asian country.

In the meeting, Zarif discussed the country’s domestic and international developments with the Iranian nations residing in Kuala Lumpur, IRNA reported.

The meeting took place after he met and held talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Mahatir Mohammad as well as the country’s foreign minister Saifuddin Bin Abdullah. 

Malaysia is the last leg of Zarif’s Asian tour that took him to China and Japan earlier. 

   
KeyWords
Mohammad Javad Zarif
Kuala Lumpur
meeting
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0704 sec