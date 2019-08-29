RSS
0720 GMT August 29, 2019

News ID: 257999
Published: 0302 GMT August 29, 2019

AEOI head says JCPOA never halted Iran's nuclear industry

The 2015 Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) never stopped Iran’s nuclear industry, Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali-Akbar Salehi said on Thursday.

Salehi, who was speaking in a ceremony in the northern province of Alborz marking the National Government Week, said that he could not say a lot of things about JCPOA and Iran’s nuclear industry as history will reveal the realities, IRNA reported.

There were some 14,000 people working at Iran’s nuclear industry before JCPOA while we are witnessing that some 15,000 experts, researchers and other employees are working at this industry, Salehi said.  

Only one of the projects being carried out in Karaj site is valued at €200 million, he added.

Iran’s nuclear activities are underway in all areas with strength and with a calculated rhythm; that’s why Trump regards Iran nuclear deal the worst deal in the US history, the official said.

The US president complains that while the JCPOA was supposed to stop or slow down Iran’s nuclear activities, it has helped them (Iranians) to modernize their high-tech in the field,  Salehi noted.    

It is unfair to listen to Trump saying that JCPOA was the worst deal of the US history that should be destroyed and that some others in Iran say that the deal destroyed the country’s nuclear industry.

When it comes to political issues, some people close their eyes and outcry whatever they like, he said.  

   
