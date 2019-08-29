RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0719 GMT August 29, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 258003
Published: 0350 GMT August 29, 2019

Johnson’s parliament plan not serving British national interests: Analyst

Johnson’s parliament plan not serving British national interests: Analyst

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plan to suspend parliament for five weeks as the government’s Brexit deadline approaches is “unprecedented” and serves his own political agenda, not British national interests, says a commentator.

“This is entirely unprecedented because this prorogation is designed for political purposes and is not meant to do with the constitution and not to do with the usual business of parliament and advance the Queen’s speech… this is to do with hard Brexit,” John Wight, journalist and political commentator from Edinburg, said on the Wednesday edition of Press TV’s The Debate program, Presstv Reported.

He pointed to the spontaneous demonstrations in London as well as other protests across the UK as proof of how the public was opposed to Johnson’s plan, saying the move could lead to a “significant polarization” of the country.

Wight also warned that the parliament suspension could have “real consequences for... social peace.”

He expressed pessimism about the resolution of Ireland’s backstop issue, denouncing Brexit as a move driven by “nativism, xenophobia, empire nostalgia, and by a brand of British exceptionalism.”

The backstop aims to end border checks between EU-member Ireland and British-ruled Northern Ireland by keeping Britain in the EU customs union if no post-Brexit trade deal is signed.

Under Johnson’s plan, the parliament will be “prorogued” from September 9 to October 14.

The timeline effectively means that the House of Commons’ ability and opportunity to stop a no-deal Brexit is much reduced.

The move by Johnson was condemned as a “constitutional outrage” by the speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow, while Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said that his party will put forward legislation to prevent the parliament from being suspended.

With just 65 days until exit day, British parliamentarians struggle to prevent the prime minister from steering the country out of the EU without a transition deal.

 

 

   
KeyWords
Johnson
parliament
British
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0682 sec