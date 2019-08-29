One last chance for UK pro-remainers to join Corbyn drive

As Scotland’s Tory government heads into disarray with the recent resignation of its leader, pro-remainers have one last chance: to join Britain’s Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn, in his drive to establish a caretaker government in Parliament.

The recent announcement by UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, and subsequent approval by the Queen, of proroguing Parliament in keeping with his Brexit agenda has infuriated many across the various political parties, including the Tory leader of Scotland, Ruth Davidson, who announced that she will step down from office because of a conflict she feels over Brexit, among other reasons, Presstv Reported.

Johnson’s foes in the Tory party, such as pro-remainers led by Dominic Grieve and Oliver Letwin, may now seize the opportunity to help dictate the course of Brexit and maintain close ties to the European Union, while also trying to avert an SNP momentum for Scottish independence from the UK.

Following the prime minister’s announcement on Wednesday to halt parliament for five weeks starting on September 10, Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn, said that his party will race to put forward legislation to prevent parliament being suspended.

Grieve and Letwin in particular are masters of the pertinent parliamentary procedures, which may be used to chip away at the government's authority – one amendment at a time – and may use their sway to help stop Johnson’s straight hijack of UK democracy in prelude to parliament’s prorogue.

At the same time, the two tacticians may help Britain extinguish efforts by the Scottish government led by the Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP) to gain independence from the UK, particularly in the wake of the resignation of the leader of the ruling conservative party, who pushed to stay in the EU.

Meanwhile, British opposition leader, Jeremy Corbyn, is intensifying his drive to stop Johnson’s determined sprint toward a no-deal. According to multiple media reports, the Scottish National Party (SNP), Plaid Cymru, the Liberal Democrats, Change UK and the Green party, have accepted Corbyn’s invitation to explore “all tactics available” to stop Johnson, including pushing for a no-confidence vote.

It seems that the only option left for pro-remainers Grieve and Letwin to avert a harsh Brexit is to join Corbyn’s plan to become caretaker PM once he has defeated the government in a no-confidence vote, but it could come at the cost of Scottish independence.