0719 GMT August 29, 2019

News ID: 258007
Published: 0406 GMT August 29, 2019

Neither Saudi Arabia nor UAE after stability in Aden, says commentator

Political commentator Hussain al-Bukhaiti says neither Saudi Arabia nor the UAE is after bringing stability to the Yemeni port city of Aden.

Political commentator Hussain al-Bukhaiti says neither Saudi Arabia nor the UAE is after bringing stability to the Yemeni port city of Aden, Presstv Reported.

   
