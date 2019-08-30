RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0355 GMT August 30, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 258014
Published: 0735 GMT August 30, 2019

China rises to top engine of global growth in 70 years

China rises to top engine of global growth in 70 years
AFP

China has ranked first in terms of contribution to global economic growth since 2006, becoming the leading engine of world economic growth, an official report said.

In the past 70 years, China's proportion of major economic and social aggregate indicators in the world has further increased, its international status has been further enhanced, and its global influence has continued to grow, said a report released by the National Bureau of Statistics, Xinhua wrote.

The report shows that from 1961 to 1978, China's average annual contribution to global economic growth was 1.1 percent, but from 1979 to 2012, the average annual contribution rate was 15.9 percent, ranking second in the world.

From 2013 to 2018, the average annual figure climbed to 28.1 percent, ranking first place globally, the report said.

In 2018, the ratio of China's contribution to global economic growth was 27.5 percent, 24.4 percentage points higher than in 1978, the report said.

Over the past 70 years, China's economic strength has grown remarkably.

In 1952, China's GDP was $30 billion, while in 2018, its GDP reached $13.61 trillion, an increase of 452.6 times.

In 1978, China's GDP ranked 11th in the world, while in 2010, it overtook Japan to become the second largest economy in the world, and has remained the second largest economy since then.

 

   
KeyWords
China
growth
Engine
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1666 sec