Breast cancer risk from using HRT is ‘twice what was thought’

The study shows one in 50 women taking the most common HRT for five years will get breast cancer. (MARSBARS/GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO)

The risk of breast cancer from using hormone replacement therapy is double what was previously thought, according to a major piece of research, which confirms that HRT is a direct cause of the cancer.

The findings of the definitive study will cause concern among the one million women in the UK and millions more around the world who are using HRT, The Guardian reported.

It finds that the longer women take it, the greater their risk, with the possibility that just one year is risk-free. It also finds that the risk does not go away as soon as women stop taking it, as had been previously assumed.

The UK’s drug licensing body suggested women who have used HRT in the past or use it now should be vigilant for signs of breast cancer in the light of the findings, while the Royal College of GPs urged them not to panic but to consult their doctor if they are concerned.

The research, published in the Lancet medical journal, says one in 50 women of average weight taking the most common form — combined daily estrogen and progestogen — for five years will get breast cancer as a result.

That risk is twice what was thought, because it continues at some level for 10 or more years after women stop taking HRT. There are about one million women in the UK on HRT, five million in the rest of Europe and 6 million in the US.

The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Authority (MHRA) said women who are taking or have ever taken HRT should be vigilant and may want to talk to their doctor next time they have a routine appointment. They should ensure they go for breast screening.

“Women should be aware of this new information, so that it can be considered with the other risks and benefits of using HRT,” said Sarah Branch, the deputy director of the MHRA’s vigilance and risk management of medicines division.

“The menopause can have unpleasant side-effects and HRT products can be effective in helping to ease the symptoms. No medicine is completely without risk, but it is important for women to be able to make an informed decision about the risks and benefits that are appropriate for them.”

The MHRA recommends women should only take hormone therapy at the lowest dose and for the shortest possible time that works for them. The study shows there may be no increased risk for the first year.

HRT has long been linked to breast cancer, and to a lesser extent to ovarian cancer as well. But the issue has been fraught with controversy, pitching supporters of HRT — including many gynecologists — against the epidemiologists concerned about cancer risks.