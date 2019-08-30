UN warns cease-fire violations could spark Lebanon-Israel war

BILAL HUSSEIN/AP Broken windows are seen on the 11-floor building that houses the media office in a stronghold of the Lebanese Hezbollah group in a southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, on Aug. 25, 2019.

The UN Security Council warned Thursday that violations of the cessation of hostilities between Israel and Lebanon in south of Lebanon "could lead to a new conflict that none of the parties or the region can afford."

The council warning came in a French-sponsored resolution adopted unanimously that extends the mandate of the 10,500-strong UN peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon, known as UNIFIL, until Aug. 31, 2020, AP reported.

It was approved days after Israeli drone crashed in a Hezbollah stronghold in southern Beirut and after Lebanese Army gunners fired Wednesday at Israeli reconnaissance drones flying in Lebanese airspace, heightening tensions between the two countries.

Lebanese officials held several meetings on Monday after Israel launched drone strikes on southern suburbs of Beirut early in the day.

Airstrikes by Israel against Palestinian factions in Lebanon, such as this one, have been rare in the past years.

The strike came a day after an Israeli drone crashed in a Hezbollah stronghold in southern Beirut while another exploded and crashed nearby.

Israeli drone strikes hit a base belonging to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-General Command in Lebanon’s Bekaa valley near the border with Syria, the group said.

Abu Wael Issam, an official with the Palestinian group said the strikes were carried out by Israeli drones and did not inflict any casualties.

The Security Council on Thursday urged all parties to "exercise maximum calm and restraint and refrain from any action or rhetoric that could jeopardize the cessation of hostilities or destabilize the region."

UNIFIL was originally created to oversee the withdrawal of Israeli troops after a 1978 invasion of Lebanon. The mission was expanded after a 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah so peacekeepers could deploy along border to help Lebanese troops extend their authority into their country's south for the first time in decades.

France's deputy UN ambassador, Anne Gueguen, told the council after the vote that "UNIFIL is essential for the stability of Lebanon and the region, and must remain the guarantor of the cessation of hostilities between Lebanon and Israel."

"At a time of great tensions it is essential for all parties to demonstrate the greatest restraint," she said.

Kuwaiti Ambassador Mansour al-Otaibi said negotiations on the resolution coincided with Israeli violations of Lebanon's sovereignty and airspace, and "the Security Council should send a strict message to compel Israel to stop such violations."

The resolution reiterates the council's call for Israel and Lebanon to support a permanent cease-fire and for the accelerated deployment of Lebanese forces in the south and the country's territorial waters. It asks Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the Lebanese armed forces for "precise timelines" for those deployments.

Acting US Ambassador Jonathan Cohen told the council the United States "remains steadfast in our commitment to UNIFIL and to Lebanon's security, stability and sovereignty."