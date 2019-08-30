Xi, Duterte fail to reach agreement on South China Sea issues

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s much-touted meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping yielded no agreement on the South China Sea territorial dispute between the two nations or a plan to explore the area for oil and gas.

Instead, Xi and Duterte agreed to form committees to advance oil exploration talks, with the goal of lifting a Philippine moratorium on existing contracts, Manila’s envoy to Beijing Chito Sta. Romana told Bloomberg TV.

“The goal is to proceed with service contracts that the Philippines has already issued and get the ball rolling,” the ambassador said, adding there’s a “moderately good chance” for a definitive deal by November.

Xi also said China and the Philippines should aim to conclude talks on the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea by 2021, the state-run Xinhua News Agency reported in a Weibo post. This was Duterte’s fifth visit to China in his three years in office, and his eighth meeting with Xi.

The outcome of Xi and Duterte’s meeting shows joint oil exploration talks are proceeding “as slow as can be expected,” said Jay Batongbacal, director of the University of the Philippines Institute for Maritime Affairs and Law of the Sea.

“This will only be the start of the process,” Batongbacal said. “This does not guarantee that a final agreement will be signed.”

Duterte was “steadfast” in his nation’s territorial claims and its victory in the arbitral court three years ago, which the Philippine leader described as “final, binding and not subject to appeal,” Panelo said in a statement. Xi stood by China’s position of not recognizing the ruling.

“Both President Duterte and President Xi agreed that while their variant positions will have to remain, their differences however need not derail nor diminish the amity between the two countries,” Panelo said. They agreed “to manage the South China Sea issue, and to continue to dialogue peacefully in resolving the conflict.”

Six deals

A loan agreement for a rail project across the Philippines’ main island and a financing cooperation pact were among the six deals signed, witnessed by Xi and Duterte.

Weeks before the trip, and as the Philippines protested the presence of hundreds of Chinese vessels in one of the disputed Spratly Islands, Duterte said the time had come to bring up his country’s 2016 international tribunal win against China. He had set aside the ruling to warm ties with Xi and tap Chinese funding.

“President Duterte and President Xi agreed on the importance of self-restraint and respect for freedom of navigation in – and overflight above – the South China Sea,” Panelo said in his statement.