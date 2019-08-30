RSS
0353 GMT August 30, 2019

News ID: 258039
Published: 0152 GMT August 30, 2019

AEOI chief promises ‘good news’ on Arak reactor in coming months

AEOI chief promises ‘good news’ on Arak reactor in coming months
ISNA

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi vowed that the country will have “good news” about its heavy water nuclear reactor in Arak.

The AEOI chief said in the next two or three months there will be “good news” about developments at the Arak heavy water reactor, Mehr News Agency reported.

Partial aspects of the reconstruction were designed by Iranian experts and approved by Chinese, American and British experts, Salehi highlighted.

Commenting on claims that Iran stopped its nuclear activities following the adoption of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, officially known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Salehi said that this was not the case.

He said that not only did the JCPOA not stop the national nuclear program, it also helped Iran modernize and accelerate developments in the nation’s nuclear industry.

According to the nuclear accord, Iran would “redesign and rebuild a modernized heavy water research reactor in Arak, based on an agreed conceptual design, using fuel enriched up to 3.67%, in a form of an international partnership which will certify the final design.”

In November 2015, the document on redesigning the heavy water reactor was signed by all parties to the JCPOA.

Salehi also pointed out that “the country’s nuclear activities are advancing with a well-established pace in all its sectors,” noting that there were “about 15,000 Iranian personnel and experts” working in the industry.

 

 

   
