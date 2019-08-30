Iran finishes fifth at World U19 volleyball meet

Sports Desk

A 3-1 (28-26, 23-25, 25-16, 25-23) victory over Japan on Friday saw defending champion Iran settle for a fifth-spot finish at the 2019 FIVB Boy’s U19 World Championship in Tunisia.

Bardia Sa’adat stole the show, chipping in 37 points to top the scoring with Amir-Reza Sarlak adding another 19pts to Iran’s tally.

Japan’s Daiki Yamada and Tobias Takeshi Shigeto got 28 and 12 points to their name, respectively.

Iran, having finished third in Pool B behind Italy and the Czech Republic, beat Cuba in straight sets in the round of 16 before falling down to a 3-1 defeat against Russia in the quarterfinals.