RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0356 GMT August 30, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 258041
Published: 0251 GMT August 30, 2019

Iran finishes fifth at World U19 volleyball meet

Iran finishes fifth at World U19 volleyball meet
fivb.com

Sports Desk

A 3-1 (28-26, 23-25, 25-16, 25-23) victory over Japan on Friday saw defending champion Iran settle for a fifth-spot finish at the 2019 FIVB Boy’s U19 World Championship in Tunisia.

Bardia Sa’adat stole the show, chipping in 37 points to top the scoring with Amir-Reza Sarlak adding another 19pts to Iran’s tally.

Japan’s Daiki Yamada and Tobias Takeshi Shigeto got 28 and 12 points to their name, respectively.

Iran, having finished third in Pool B behind Italy and the Czech Republic, beat Cuba in straight sets in the round of 16 before falling down to a 3-1 defeat against Russia in the quarterfinals.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

   
KeyWords
Iran
Japan
2019 FIVB Boy’s U19 World Championship
IranDaily
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 4/8723 sec