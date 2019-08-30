Rivals sense chance to end US reign at Basketball World Cup

Basketball's World Cup launches on Saturday in China with two-time defending champion the United States missing its biggest stars and looking uncharacteristically vulnerable after surrendering its long winning streak.

The chief threat to the LeBron James-deprived Americans looks likely to come from Serbia, but Spain, France, Australia and Greece – led by NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo – are all snapping at Team USA's heels, AFP reported.

A total of 32 countries will begin in eight groups of four spread across cities in China, from Shenzhen in the south to the capital Beijing, where the final will be held on September 15.

Just a few days ago the United States under its respected coach Gregg Popovich was odds-on favorite to make the final and win it for the third time in a row, no matter the opponent.

But last weekend it was stunned 98-94 by Australia in Melbourne, the host ending the USA's run of 78 consecutive wins in major competitions and exhibition games.

Then followed another setback with Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma ruled out of the World Cup with an ankle injury.

San Antonio Spurs mastermind Popovich has been forced to name a young squad after numerous high-profile NBA stars opted out including James, Kawhi Leonard, Stephen Curry, James Harden, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and Paul George.

Kevin Durant, Kyle Lowry and Klay Thompson are injured.

The Americans bounced back in Australia to beat Canada 84-68 in their last warmup match before jetting over to China, but their aura of invincibility has dimmed and the players have admitted that they are still getting to know each other.

Myles Turner, a center with the Indiana Pacers, said that his teammates needed to adapt fast to the international game.

"A lot of times in the NBA you sort of wait until the fourth quarter to turn it on," said Turner.

"You have to turn it on from the jump here.

"And these teams, everybody wants to beat the USA. We're the top dog and everybody's gunning for us night in and night out."

The US begins its title defense in Shanghai on Sunday when it plays the Czech Republic in Group E, which also contains Japan and Turkey, runner-up to the Americans in 2010.

Serbian warning

If anyone is going to finally dethrone the US, many fancy it could be Serbia, beaten by the US in the final in 2014. The US also defeated the Serbs in the final at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

But unlike its title rival, Serbia will be able to call upon most of its big names from the NBA, including All-Star Nikola Jokic.

The 24-year-old Denver Nuggets man, touted by some as the best center in the sport, has what it takes to be the player of the tournament.

Coach Aleksandar Djordjevic warned his side, who will play the first match of the tournament, against Angola, not to be "exhibitionist."

"They should play simply, together, very responsibly," Djordjevic told local media, calling for "strong discipline at every moment."

While much of the interest in China will focus on the Americans and the fight for their crown, it is not all about the title.

Final placings in the tournament are critical because seven teams will qualify directly for next year's Tokyo Olympics and the rest can advance their 2020 Games dreams.

As the host, there will be added pressure on China, which lacks a successor to trailblazer Yao Ming but still looks likely to qualify from Group A, which also includes Ivory Coast, Poland and Venezuela.

If that pool is comparatively weak, Group H – comprising Canada, Australia, Senegal and Lithuania – has been dubbed the "Group of Death."

Canada is led by Nick Nurse, the 52-year-old American coach who had barely finished celebrating the Toronto Raptors' first NBA title when he agreed to take on the Canada job two months ago.

The World Cup sees 92 matches take place over 16 intense days of action.

Confronting Caribbeans

Iran will start its campaign on Saturday with a game against Puerto Rico.

Iranian veterans Hamed Haddadi and Samad Nikkhah Bahram will make their third straight appearance at the World Cup.

The two iconic Iranians are likely to be playing their last World Cup and will be aiming to inspire their team out of the group stage for the first time.

Puerto Rico is far from its golden era, which famously peaked when the Caribbean side stunned Team USA at the 2004 Athens Olympics, and is a streaky team although its form, heading into the tournament has not been encouraging.

The second Group C encounter of the day will see Spain take on Tunisa.