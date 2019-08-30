RSS
August 30, 2019

News ID: 258046
August 30, 2019

Iran’s Oscars pick ‘Finding Farideh’ wins Afghanistan’s top award

Iranian documentary ‘Finding Farideh’, which was recently picked by Iranian cinematic officials to represent the country for the upcoming Oscars, won the best documentary award at the Long Documentaries section of the 5th Afghanistan International Women Film Festival held in Herat from August 26-29.

Two-hundred films from 33 countries including Afghanistan, India, Myanmar, Turkey, France, Egypt, Italy, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Iran and Germany submitted to the festival’s secretariat. Of the figure, only 47 films have made it to the main competition, IRNA wrote.

The documentary section jury panel comprises Samiullah Nabipoor (Afghanistan), Martin Gerner (Germany) and Alba Sotorra (Spain).  

Codirected by Azadeh Mousavi and Kourosh Ataei, ‘Finding Farideh’ is about an Iranian woman who was adopted by a Dutch family during her childhood in a Tehran orphanage. In this film, she wants Iranians to help her find her real parents.

The documentary has taken part in a number of international film festivals such as the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival in the US, and was selected as best documentary at the 20th Iran Cinema Celebration in Tehran in September 2013.

The documentary was selected as Iran’s submission for best foreign language film in the upcoming 92nd Academy Awards. This is the first time that Iran names a documentary to compete for the best foreign language film award at the Oscars.

Iranian film ‘Sonita’ by Rokhsareh Qaem-Maqami, Swiss-French-Singaporean Hindi-language drama film ‘The Song of Scorpions’ by Anup Singh also were screened in the festival.

   
