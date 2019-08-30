RSS
0352 GMT August 30, 2019

News ID: 258051
Published: 0239 GMT August 30, 2019

Four airport projects inaugurated at IKAC

Four infrastructure projects were inaugurated on Thursday at Imam Khomeini Airport City (IKAC) on the occasion of the Government Week (August 24-30).

The projects are dealing with smart airside vehicles, easy access to parking lots, a fueling road and an (airport operations control center) AOCC, according to Ali Rostami, the managing director of IKAC, reported IRNA.

A free trade zone at Imam Khomeini International Airport was inaugurated a few days ago, he added.

“Fortunately, we received customs code and this area is ready to create some business now,” he said, adding “Imam Khomeini Airport City has a great investment potential, so we invited domestic and foreign investors in order to use the opportunity in the airport city.”

Earlier in June, President Hassan Rouhani inaugurated a new passenger terminal at Imam Khomeini International Airport. The domestically-constructed “Salam Terminal” reportedly has a capacity to transport five million passengers per year and it is intended to serve both domestic and international flights.

IKIA has been distinguished as the third fastest-growing major airport in the world. The airport registered 47,446 takeoffs and landings in the last Iranian year that ended March 20.

   
KeyWords
airport
IKAC
project
 
