EEU-Iran trade deal to take effect on October 27: Sources

A long-anticipated trade deal between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) will officially take effect on October 27, according to reports and remarks by an Iranian minister.

Iran’s ambassador to Russia Mehdi Sanaei attended a meeting with a senior EEU official to finalize an interim agreement that would lead to the formation of a free trade zone between Iran and the regional union, Press TV wrote.

A press release from the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) showed that Sanaei and EEC Chief Tigran Sarkisyan exchanged the documents needed to complete formalities for the deal to come into force in late October.

“The negotiations were challenging, but they are over. The agreement has been signed and ratified. The progress is evident,” said Sanaei.

Iran’s Minister of Energy Reza Ardakanian also appeared in a TV interview on Wednesday evening saying that Iran' official accession to the EEU will begin some 60 days after the exchange of documents in Moscow.

Ardakanian said the accession would be a major breakthrough for Iran’s trade as it would allow exports on zero tariffs for 70 products while 503 other items would enjoy lowered duties.

“We can supply our goods and products to their markets through the land borders of the Republic of Armenia as well as sea borders of the Russian Federation and Kazakhstan,” said Ardakanian, making a reference to the countries members to the EEU which also includes Belarus and Kyrgyzstan.

He said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will attend an EEU summit in Yerevan in late September before his country officially joins the economic bloc.

In June, the Iranian Parliament ratified an agreement that allows the administration to join a free trade zone with EEU countries.

The agreement, signed in Kazakhstan in May 2018, sets the main rules of trade between the EEU, Iran and those of the World Trade Organization (WTO), of which Iran is not a member.

Russia’s State Duma and the Federation Council had ratified the agreement to establish Iran-EEU free trade zone in November 2018.

The Eurasian Economic Union includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.