Turkish exports to Iran in July up

The total value of Turkish exports to neighboring Iran in July increased by 14.5 percent compared to the same month last year, the data released by the Turkish statistical authorities showed.

In the seventh month of 2018, Turkey exported $191 million worth of goods to Iran, according to the data.

However, Turkey’s exports to Iran from January to July decreased by 7.1 percent year-on-year to $1.397 billion.

Turkey exported $1.503 billion worth of goods to Iran during the first seven months of 2018.

Tehran and Ankara have ramped up efforts in recent years to boost bilateral trade, setting a $30-billion annual trade target and signing several agreements to enhance cooperation in various areas.

Turkey is one of Iran’s major trading partners in the region which has come under pressure from Washington to stop working with Tehran under a fresh wave of US anti-Iran sanctions.

Turkey has emphasized that the US demand to stop purchasing oil and gas from Iran will go unheeded by Ankara.