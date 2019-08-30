UK civil service workers tasked to work, or quit over Brexit

Civil servants in the UK are now asking whether they should continue to work or quit, as the looming prorogue of Parliament further strangles policymaking in central government.

Union representatives revealed on Thursday that a handful of prominent civil servants were told they had little choice but to carry on and advise ministers or resign.

The sense of gloom has only grown recently, when on Wednesday Boris Johnson announced his intention to suspend parliament for five weeks as the government's Brexit deadline moves ever nearer, Presstv reported.

Civil servants are saying that the occurrence of a no-deal Brexit will mean they’ll have to spend 10 years cleaning up the mess.

Some high-profile officials have already announced their departures as it became increasingly apparent that Johnson would enter Downing Street, and union leaders said the Brexit crisis could have been a factor.

The chief executive of HM Revenue and Customs, Jon Thompson, and the lead architect of planning for a no-deal Brexit at the Department for Exiting the European Union, Tom Shinner, left their roles over Johnson’s direction for Brexit.

Meanwhile, former head of the civil service, Lord Kerslake, said: “Some of things that Downing Street is talking about amount to an abuse of power, an undermining of our parliamentary democracy.”

A former senior official also stated in a Guardian article that during his tenure, a steady stream of inquiries had poured in from colleagues who felt their work was “no longer purposeful” because the focus on Brexit had strangled policymaking.

The legality of Johnson’s attempt to suspend parliament next month is yet unclear as it is being challenged in the courts.

Tasked with implementing Brexit, the British civil service has been faced with immense change and uncertainty. A report revealed that British civil servants were offered specialised support to deal with the strain of preparing for a no-deal Brexit.