Israel bears full responsibility for drone attack on Lebanon, Hariri tells UN chief

“This unacceptable act threatens the stability and peace that has prevailed on the international border for 13 years,” Hariri told UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a telephone call on Friday afternoon, Presstv Reported.

Such acts of aggression, the Lebanese prime minister said according to a statement to his office, “threaten to drag the region into an unaccounted for conflict.”

Hariri further noted that such an attack is unprecedented since the 2006 Israeli war on Lebanon.

He then called on the international community to put pressure on Israel to comply with UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which brokered a ceasefire in the war of aggression Israel launched against Lebanon.

Hariri finally told Guterres that he would continue regular communications with him in a bid to “deter any escalation.”

On Tuesday, Lebanon’s Higher Defense Council stated that the Lebanese nation reserves the right to defend the country “by any means necessary” in the wake of the drone strike.

“This is a right that is enshrined in the UN Charter,” the Council, a government body in charge of defense policy, said in a statement on Tuesday, emphasizing that “national unity remains the best weapon in the face of any aggression.”

The meeting was chaired by President Michel Aoun and attended by Hariri, the ministers of defense, interior, foreign affairs and finance, and the heads of security agencies.

“The President underlined the need to defend Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity because it is a legitimate right,” the statement noted.

Hariri had earlier called upon the Security Council to pressure Israel not to initiate any action of aggression against Lebanon.

“If Israel’s aggressions escalate, this will have dangerous repercussions on Lebanon and the whole region,” a statement by Hariri's office said.

The Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement said on Monday that Israel had sent two drones into Lebanon on a bombing mission on the weekend.

According to Hezbollah, the first drone had fallen on a building housing Hezbollah’s media office in Dahieh suburb. The second drone, which appeared to have been sent by Israel to search for the first one, had crashed in an empty plot nearby after being detonated in the air, it added.

Following the drone raids, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah’s secretary general, vowed in a televised speech that fighters of the movement would counter any further violation of the Lebanese airspace by Israeli drones, warning the Tel Aviv regime to immediately halt such breaches.