Navy to stage drill in Caspian Sea soon: Cmdr.

Commander of the Iranian Navy Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said on Saturday that his forces are slated to carry out a massive wargame in the Caspian Sea in near future.

Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said the four-day military drill is codenamed “Sustainable Security and Power,” Tasnim News Agency reported.

“The wargame aims to achieve and preserve collective security and it is natural that the preparedness of forces, equipment, and weapons should always be at a significant level in order to reach security,” he said.

“The wargame will be carried out independently,” the commander said, adding that it is also on the agenda to hold joint military exercises with neighboring countries in the near future.

Iran’s Armed Forces hold routine military exercises throughout the year.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.