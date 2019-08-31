RSS
0451 GMT August 31, 2019

0203 GMT August 31, 2019

Iran, Indonesia discuss consular affairs

Tasnim News Agency

Diplomatic delegations from Iran and Indonesia held the fifth joint meeting on consular affairs in the Indonesian city of Yogyakarta.

The Friday meeting was attended by an Iranian delegation led by the director general of the Consular Department of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and an Indonesian delegation led by the deputy directorate general of protocol and consular affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia, Tasnim News Agency reported.

In the meeting, the two delegations discussed the common consular issues, including visa affairs, the issues relating to university students, the judicial affairs, as well as the issues surrounding prisoners of the two countries, the migrants and the refugees.

They also welcomed the ratification of two bills on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters and the extradition of criminals, and expressed hope that Iran and Indonesia would soon sign a cooperation agreement in the fight against drug trafficking, according to the Foreign Ministry’s website.

In the gathering, the Iranian delegation called for efforts to extradite the Iranian convicts from Indonesia and improve the conditions of Iranian inmates in that country.

 

   
