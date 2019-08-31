Germany urges US to talk with Iran

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas reiterated on Friday that a thaw in US-Iran tensions must result in new talks about the 2015 nuclear deal.

Maas said he wanted to ensure a pledge by US President Donald Trump to defuse tensions with Iran bears fruit, dw.com reported.

Maas spoke to reporters after brief talks between Germany, France and Britain along with EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini on the sidelines of a EU meeting in Helsinki.

He said a return to dialogue between Washington and Tehran now has "priority" over other EU initiatives such as a mission to protect oil shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

"After the G7 Summit in Biarritz we are all of the opinion that the momentum that perhaps exists, the readiness for dialogue on both sides... must now be used," Maas said.

Ahead of the meeting on Thursday, Maas said that his country welcomed signs the United States was more willing to discuss the Iranian nuclear deal and that every country, including Iran, should work to end the impasse.

“Everything that contributes to a de-escalation is helpful. No side wants a war. We need to look into the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and we want to find as great as possible unity in the European Union,” Maas said on Thursday.

Trump said at last week's G7 summit that he was ready to meet with the Iranian president within weeks. Tehran, however, has made the lifting of US sanctions a condition for talks.

Iran and the United States, have been at loggerheads since last year when Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from the deal under which the Islamic Republic agreed to rein in its nuclear activities in return for an easing of sanctions.

Tehran has repeatedly demanded that the European signatories to the agreement shield it from US sanctions.

Washington reimposed financial sanctions on Iran after the US withdrew from the deal last year.

On Friday, Mogherini said the EU would continue working to preserve the deal. She said the bloc would welcome any progress beyond it.