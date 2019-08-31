Iran blows lead, edged by Puerto Rico at FIBA World Cup opener

Sports Desk

A late drama at Guangzhou Gymnasium saw Iran suffer an 83-81 defeat against Puerto Rico at the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup in China on Saturday.

Iran, which headed into the final quarter by a 75-51 lead, failed to hold on late in the game as a Javier Mojica two-pointer with 0.7 seconds left on the clock sealed the victory for the Caribbean side – ranked 16th in the FIBA World Rankings.

Behnam Yakhchali set the pace early, hitting five of six three-pointers in the first half to give Iran an 18-point margin at the half and it looked like Mehran Shahintab’s men would ride that to the end.

Iran had a 78-75 lead with 45 seconds left but a couple of three-pointers by David Huertas gave Puerto Rico the lead with 16 seconds to go.

Iranian veteran Hammed Haddadi – who had 22 points, 16 rebounds and four assists – leveled the game at 81-81 with a stunning three-point jump shot with four seconds remaining before Mojica’s throw decided the game.

Huertas stole the show with 32 points – five of seven from behind the arc – three rebounds and four assists, while Yakhchali also scored in double figures (22pts).

Next in Group C for Iran is a clash against Tunisia on Monday.