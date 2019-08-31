Deputy FM: US showing ‘some flexibility’ on Iran oil sales

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi said on Saturday the United States had shown flexibility on the licensing of Iranian oil sales and this was a sign that Washington’s “maximum pressure” policy against Tehran had been defeated.

French President Emmanuel Macron paved the way at a G7 summit a week ago for a potential diplomatic solution to a confrontation between the United States and Iran brewing since US President Donald Trump withdrew Washington last year from world powers’ 2015 nuclear deal with the Islamic Republic.

“Macron met with ...Trump during the G7 meeting and the US side has shown some flexibility in the licensing of Iranian oil sales,” Araqchi said.

“This is a breach in the US maximum pressure policy and a success for Iran’s policy of maximum resistance,” he said.

Since ditching the nuclear deal, calling it flawed to Iran’s advantage, Trump has reimposed sanctions to strangle its vital oil trade to force Tehran to accept stricter limits on its nuclear activity, curb its ballistic missile program and end its activities around the Middle East.

Araqchi described Iran’s foreign policy as “active and dynamic” in various fields over the past year and underscored that the United States had been “isolated” following its unilateral approach toward Tehran, and the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Araqchi said Iran and its European partners in the nuclear deal faced “difficult and complex” talks toward salvaging the pact. He said Tehran was determined to continue reducing its commitments under the accord until it received protection against sanctions on its oil sales and banking transactions.

President Hassan Rouhani urged the nation on Wednesday to unite to overcome Washington’s “economic war” while his government said it would use diplomacy to try to solve the standoff even though it distrusted Trump.

Reuters and Press TV contributed to this story.