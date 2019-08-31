Iran attends China’s tourism expo

The 15th China (Guangdong) International Tourism Industry Expo (CITIE) is showcasing its products in presence of various countries including Iran at China Import & Export Fair Pazhou Complex in Guangzhou, China.

Hosted by Tourism Administration of Guangdong Province, over 3,000 companies from 60 countries participated in the event and 500,000 people are predicted to visit the exhibition.

Guangdong Province with about 110 million population and $950b foreign trade balance is the richest province in China, IRNA wrote.

In the wake of lifting one-way visa for Chinese nationals which started on July 16, the Chinese will be able to travel to Iran for 21 days stay with no visa.

According to the public relations office of the presidential office, the Iranian government approved to waive the visa requirement on June 23, on the suggestion of the Ministry of Foreign Affair and the Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization.

In addition. Iran has been on China tourist destination list since 2011.

Based on China’s most important source of tourists, CITIE focus on both B2B and B2C market to attract worldwide high-quality tourism destinations, service providers and suppliers, which is a professional platform sharing information, purchasing product and business development for exhibitors and buyers. With years of brand development, CITIE has become the best market-oriented international tourism exhibition in China.