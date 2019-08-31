RSS
0449 GMT August 31, 2019

News ID: 258096
Published: 0244 GMT August 31, 2019

‘The Warden’ a cause for Iran Cinema Celebration

Iran Cinema Celebration announced winners, with ‘The Warden’, by Nima Javidi, receiving best film award.

The 21st edition of the event, which is organized by Iran’s House of Cinema, was held in Tehran on Friday, ifilmtv.com wrote.

Javidi’s film won the Special Jury Award of Iran's 37th Fajr Film Festival.

‘The Warden’ depicts an old prison in the late 1960s in southern Iran that is to be evacuated as it is close to the city’s airport which is under development. The head of the prison, Nemat Jahed, and his officers are in the midst of transferring the prisoners to the new facility.

Speaking at the ceremony, the managing director of Iran’s House of Cinema, Manouchehr Shahsavari, noted that 400 jurors judged 60 films that participated in this year’s celebration.

Iran’s House of Cinema organizes the celebration every year to commemorate Iran’s National Day of Cinema, which is September 12. This year’s celebration was held a few weeks earlier due to its coincidence with the lunar month of Muharram.

The cast includes famed Iranian actor Navid Mohammadzadeh, actress Parinaz Izadyar and, Atila Pesyani, Setareh Pesyani, Habib Rezaee, and Mani Haqiqi.

 

 

 

   
KeyWords
‘The Warden’
Celebration
Iran
IranDaily
 
