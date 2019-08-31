MP: Iran’s agricultural output up 24% since 2013

Despite US unilateral sanctions on Iran and the restrictions they have created, the country’s agricultural output has witnessed a 24-percent growth since 2013, said an Iranian MP on Saturday.

In May 2018, President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, signed between Iran and the P5+1 in July 2015, and reimposed Washington’s unilateral sanctions on Tehran.

Hadi Qavami, a member of the Iranian Parliament's Planning and Budget Committee, added in the year to March 2014, Iran produced 97 million tons of agricultural products, IRNA reported.

He noted that the figure currently stands at 120 million tons.

The Iranian lawmaker said this amount of growth is indicative of the increased productivity in the domestic agricultural sector and the successful measures taken by the Iranian government since 2013.

Commenting on the Iranian government’s achievements in the past six years in the domestic infrastructure sector, he noted that in the year to March 2014, only 10,223 kilometers of railway had been built across the country; whereas, the figure amounted to 11,461 kilometers by March 2019.

Shifting on the country’s steel production in the past few years since March 2013, Qavami said in the 12 month period to March 2014, Iran’s annual raw steel output reached 15.5 million tons; while is stood at 22.5 million tons in March 2019.

He put the growth witnessed by Iran’s steel production in the duration between March 2014 and March 2019 at 45 percent.

Turning to the domestic tourism sector, the MP said the number of foreign tourists to Iran has risen 1.5-fold since 2013.

“In the year to March 2014, the number stood at 4.8 million. However, it reached 7.8 million in March 2019.”

Mechanization

On the same day, an Agricultural Jihad Ministry official said since 2013, the Iranian government has invested $1.95 billion to promote mechanization in the domestic agricultural sector.

Kambiz Abbasi, the head of the Mechanization Development Center of the Agricultural Jihad Ministry, added of this figure, over $1.42 billion have been made available through banking facilities, according to IRNA.

He noted that 20 percent of the figure have been invested by farmers themselves.

Abbasi said among the main measures contributing to boosting productivity and domestic output in the agricultural sector is making maximum use of available resources and factors of production and, also, promoting mechanization in the industry.

He said even the reimposition of US unilateral sanctions has not halted the trend of mechanizing the domestic agricultural sector, “as despite all the restrictions, we managed to obtain over $71.42 million in funds for mechanizing the sector since March 2019.”

Abbasi noted that since 2013, close to 20,000 automatic seed planting machines have been handed over to the country’s farmers, putting the number of such machines currently stored at his center’s depot at 50,000.

The official stressed that using automated machinery and mechanized farming are among the most important factors that have contributed to achieving self-sufficiency by Iran in the production of certain crops, such as wheat.

Since March 2013, he said, more than 120,000 tractors as well as 10,100 combine harvesters have been delivered to Iranian farmers.

During the past six years, on average, 50 percent of Iran’s agricultural mechanization fleet have been renovated, Abbasi added.