Nearly 650 cooperative projects inaugurated in Iran

A total of 643 cooperative projects with over $349 million in investments were inaugurated in Iran on Saturday.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Iran’s First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri and the country’s Minister of Cooperatives, Labor and Social Welfare Mohammad Shariatmadari, IRNA reported.

These plans will create 17,617 jobs. Of the projects, 366 pertained to production sector, 133 to services sector, and 144 to housing sector.

At present, 93,943 cooperatives involved in the fields of production, distribution and services are operational across Iran.

During the past 12 months, 3,557 cooperatives have been formed in Iran, which have created 52,487 jobs.