Iran, Slovakia review bilateral ties

Iran's outgoing Ambassador to Slovakia Ebadollah Molaei held talks with Slovakian Deputy Foreign Minister Lukas Parizek in Bratislava.

During the farewell meeting, the two sides discussed prospects of Tehran-Bratislava economic and trade cooperation and shared ideas on the ways to expand ties in political, economic and cultural fields, reported Mehr News Agency.

Molaei also referred to the recent international developments regarding the 2015 nuclear deal and the United States’ hostile policies against Iran, urging the need for European countries to show commitments to the deal and gear up the efforts to save the pact.

Parizek, for his part, expressed gratitude to the Iranian envoy for his “personal engagement” during his tenure that helped boost cooperation between Iran and Slovakia.

The top diplomat expressed his country’s readiness to broaden all-out ties with Iran in economic, cultural and political fields and underlined that Bratislava backs the nuclear deal as an achievement for the international diplomacy.