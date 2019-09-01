Strikes, IT failures, customer unrest: Can BA pull out of this nosedive?

The recent TV advert celebrating British Airways’ 100th anniversary was framed as a love letter to Britain, narrated by national treasures such as artist Grayson Perry, astronaut Helen Sharman and a phalanx of sporting stars.

“We love you, Britain,” gushed Oscar-winner Olivia Colman, the Guardian wrote.

The problem for BA is that neither Britain, nor the rest of the world, appears to love it back. The past few years have been punctuated by a series of lingering headaches — a mixture of bungling and sheer bad luck.

The fragility of BA’s IT security was laid bare last year when hackers stole the personal data of half a million customers, a breach that led to a £183 million fine from the Information Commissioner’s Office.

Last month a computer systems glitch meant that more than 500 flights were cancelled or delayed, causing chaos and misery for tens of thousands of passengers.

In the past week BA has further incurred the anger of its customers with its cack-handed response to a series of pilots’ strikes due to take place in September. Customers complained of being told, incorrectly, that their flights had been cancelled.

Some rebooked with other airlines, only to find their original bookings were back on after all. Others could not reach the airline by phone, despite trying dozens of times.

David Burnside, head of public affairs at BA for nearly a decade from 1984, remembers when the airline was still seen as the global pinnacle of aviation. “BA is still a good international airline but they keep running into mistakes and they seem to have lost their aspirational drive,” he told the Observer.

“They dropped [the advertising slogan] ‘the world’s favorite airline’ around the beginning of this century. That was an aspiration that kept customer service at the forefront of people’s minds. If you claimed it, you had to maintain the standards.”

While there is an element of misfortune about BA’s recent travails, those standards do appear to have been slipping. Complaints include the removal of free food on short-haul services, cramped business-class cabins and dog-eared interiors.

Amid a chorus of passenger disaffection, the one-time “world’s favorite” sank to 31st in the 2018 airline rankings produced by Skytrax. The lackluster showing saw BA fall below relative newcomers such as Malaysia’s Air Asia, as well as the likes of Russia’s Aeroflot, a byword for dilapidation just a decade or so ago. BA recovered somewhat in this year’s rankings, but still only claimed 19th spot.

A recent survey by consumers’ organization Which? rated BA 83rd out of 100 UK companies for quality of service. In another Which? survey, consumers offered some insight into that lowly status, deriding the airline’s premium offering for cramped seating, “inedible” food and poor entertainment options.

One passenger said that BA’s premium cabins were little more than “Ryanair with free food”.

John Strickland, director of independent transport consultancy JLS Consulting, worked for BA after privatization and recalls how the former national flag carrier successfully shook off the running joke that its initials stood for “Bloody Awful”, improving rapidly under the stewardship of the late Lords King and Marshall. “At that time BA was so far ahead, but we didn’t have low-cost airlines on short-haul or serious long-haul competition in a meaningful way side by side at Heathrow. The Gulf carriers were embryonic,” he said.