Home-based education reduces hospitalizations in patients with atrial fibrillation

Home-based and personalized education keeps patients with atrial fibrillation (AF) out of hospital, according to late breaking results from the HELP-AF study presented at ESC Congress 2019 together with the World Congress of Cardiology taking place from Aug. 31 to Sep.4 at the Expo Porte de Versailles in Paris, France.

(AF is the most common abnormal heart rhythm in the population and its prevalence is rapidly increasing.)

According to escardio.org principal investigator Professor Prash Sanders of the University of Adelaide, Australia said: “The initiative was designed to empower patients to understand and take control of their atrial fibrillation, i.e. to improve self-management. Its success in stopping hospital admissions has enormous implications for the delivery of care in atrial fibrillation. As health care costs grow due to hospitalizations, such programs are essential.”

Over the last few decades, the number of people living with atrial fibrillation around the world has grown exponentially. This is because populations are getting older and acquiring lifestyle related conditions such as high blood pressure, obesity, sleep apnea and diabetes that raise the risk of developing atrial fibrillation. Atrial fibrillation is now a more common cause of presenting to hospital than heart failure or heart attacks.

Sanders said: “Some hospital admissions for atrial fibrillation are likely preventable through better education of those living with the condition. We believed that involving patients in their care, helping them understand their condition, and providing tools to manage it might avoid hospitalizations. This led us to do the HELP-AF Study, which looked at the impact of home-based education on hospitalization and quality of life."

The study enrolled 627 patients with atrial fibrillation presenting to the emergency department of six hospitals in Adelaide, South Australia. Patients were randomized to the HELP-AF programs or usual care. Patients were approached to participate within two months of their emergency department presentation.

Patients allocated to the intervention received two educational home visits by a nurse or pharmacist: One approximately two weeks after enrolment and the second six weeks after that. Patients received a booklet for future reference. Education was delivered in a structured way and focused around four messages:

● Management of future atrial fibrillation episodes

● Importance of medicines to manage symptoms and stroke risk

● Appropriate use of stroke prevention medicines

● Role of lifestyle modification

Messages were personalized to target areas where behavior change was needed.

Patients were followed up for two years for the primary endpoints of all-cause unplanned hospitalization and health-related quality of life evaluated by the 36-Item Short Form Health Survey (SF-36).

At 24 months, total unplanned hospitalizations were 233 in the HELP-AF group and 323 with usual care with an incident rate ratio of 0. After multivariable adjustment, the intervention reduced total unplanned hospitalizations by 26 percent, atrial fibrillation related hospitalizations by 31 percent, and other cardiovascular hospitalizations by 49 percent, while having no impact on non-cardiac hospitalizations.

There was no difference in health-related quality of life using the SF-36 survey, which is a generic health survey. Using a more specific questionnaire, the Atrial Fibrillation Effect on QualiTy-of-Life (AFEQT), there was gradual improvement in quality of life measures over time in both groups. This reached significance at 24 months in two subcategories of the “Symptoms” and “Treatment Concern” domains, in favor of the intervention.

Sanders said several components of the scheme likely contributed to the fall in hospitalizations:

● Education was delivered in the comfort of the patient’s home using language they could understand and focusing on areas important to them.

● Patients received a booklet as an ongoing reminder of the four messages.

● The material listed questions patients could discuss with their physician to help manage their disease.

● The booklet outlined the “Rest plan” for patients to follow during atrial fibrillation episodes to avoid going to hospital. This included developing an emergency management plan with their physician and a dedicated telephone service for advice from a cardiologist.

Sanders said: “The study shows that education delivered in a structured and individualized way within the patient’s home has a dramatic impact not only on hospitalizations for atrial fibrillation but on all cardiovascular hospitalizations.”

The design of the intervention makes it easy to replicate in other countries and settings, noted Sanders. Nurses and pharmacists were trained in a structured educational visiting approach and upskilled in atrial fibrillation management. “It was personalized education using a structured delivery method,” he said.